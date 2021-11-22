side bar
Monday, November 22, 2021

Campus

Gunshot fired outside University Lofts

By November 22, 2021

A gunshot was fired near the outside of the University Lofts at approximately 8:24 a.m. this morning, UHPD said in an alert sent out to students and faculty.

The alleged suspect was identified as 43-year-old male Ronald Sutton.

Sutton reportedly drove near his ex-girlfriend’s job site to harass her, according to the contractor.

A confrontation between the contractor’s son and Sutton occurred while they were in their respective vehicles, the alert said.

Before Sutton drove away, a shot was fired toward the contractor’s son’s vehicle,  no injuries were reported.

The case is under active investigation by UHPD.

[email protected]

