UH swimming and diving wins Phil Hansel Invitational

For the fifth year in a row, Houston swimming and diving won the Phil Hansel Invitational, beating nine other teams with a score of 1,463.00 points.

The Cougars were able to find success in both swimming and diving events, with sophomore Marina Ortega writing her name in the Cougar record books – finishing with the fifth fastest 200-yard backstroke in program history.

Junior Chase Farris continued the success for the Cougars, scoring 269.00 points in the platform diving competition. After a second-place performance in the one and three meter dives, Farris was able to remain on the leaderboard.

Ending the fall season on a win, UH swimming coach Tanica Jamison expanded on how important this win was.

“We are looking forward to building from this meet as we now shift our focus toward our championship season,” Jamison said.

The Cougars will resume their competitions for the spring season in January.

