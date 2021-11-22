Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship ranks No. 1 third consecutive year

The Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship has been ranked first in the nation for the third year in a row, according to the Princeton Review.

In response to the recent announcement, the Wolff Center’s executive director David Cook said there is nowhere better to study entrepreneurship than this program.

“We say that you can go to a lot of places and study entrepreneurship, but if you want to be an entrepreneur, there is no better place than to come to the Wolff Center at the University of Houston,” Cook said.

Cook also said the Wolff Center continues to stay first by implementing fresh ideas rather than following the same strategies each year.

“We put energy into creating and not being satisfied or thinking we are perfect just because we are number one,” Cook said. “At the end of each class we take it apart and look at it and go back and change it for the better.”

Some satudents in the program say they feel proud to be a part of an organization that stays at the top.

“When the Wolff Center ranking came out and we found out that we had been awarded number one for the third year in a row the first thing that I felt was a sense of pride knowing that I am a part of a program that delivers excellence,” said finance and entrepreneurship senior Britney Gaona.

Gaona said that a big emphasis the program serves to her comes from more than just the curriculum, but the relationships she made with her fellow 38 classmates.

“I work hard with them, I cry with them, I fight with them, but the most important thing is that at the end of the day I love them and I have never had that in a school program,” Gaona said. “The Wolff Center is my home away from home and I couldn’t be any more grateful.”

[email protected]