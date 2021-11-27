Live score: UH takes on UConn

Riding a 10 game winning streak, Houston looks to make it 11 in a row as the Cougars travel to Hartford, Connecticut to take on UConn in the regular-season finale.

Follow along with our live scoring updates throughout the game:

Final: Houston 45, UConn 17

Tune finished the day with 21 completions for 301 yards and four touchdown passes, while McCaskill led all rushers with nine carries for 54 yards and one touchdown.

Herslow had a career day as he led all receivers with five receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Fourth Quarter (3:03): Houston 45, UConn 17

The Cougars finished a four-play, 27-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush by senior running back Chandler Smith to extend the lead to 45-17.

Smith’s touchdown was the first since his score against Rice and was the fifth different scorer on the day for the Cougars.

Fourth Quarter (11:30): Houston 38, UConn 17

UConn recorded the first turnover of the game as UH junior quarterback Ike Ogbogu was picked off by defensive back Malik Dixon and returned 37 yards for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 38-17.

Third Quarter (1:26): Houston 38, UConn 10

The Cougars kept the fire going on offense with their third touchdown in the last four possessions as Tune found junior wide receiver Jeremy Singleton on a 34-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 38-10.

Singleton now has five touchdowns on the season and his first since his score against USF.

Third Quarter (6:02): Houston 31, UConn 10

After forcing UConn to punt for the fourth time in the game, the Cougars capped off their third straight possession with a score with a 23-yard field goal by kicker Dalton Witherspoon.

Third Quarter (11:08): Houston 28, UConn 10

On the first possession of the second half for UH, a 49-yard kickoff return by cornerback Marcus Jones set up the Cougars in enemy territory. Nine plays and 47 yards later, the Cougars found the endzone as Tune connected to Dell on a 13-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 28-10.

Dell now has his third multi-score game of the season where he had three touchdowns against SMU and two against Grambling.

Second Quarter (0:01): Houston 21, UConn 10

After Krajewski left the field with an apparent leg injury, quarterback Micah Leon stepped in for the Huskies to keep the drive alive as kicker Joe McFadden hit a 25-yard field goal to head to halftime down 21-10.

Second Quarter (1:15): Houston 21, UConn 7

Following the UConn score, the Cougars responded with a nine-play, 58-yard drive resulting in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tune to sophomore wide receiver Nathaniel Dell in the right side of the endzone.

Dell has now found the endzone in five of his last six games.

Second Quarter (6:31): Houston 14, UConn 7

After a 4-yard punt by UH, UConn capitalized on the short field in three plays as quarterback Steven Krajewski found wide receiver Kevens Clercius in the left corner of the endzone for a 34-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 14-7.

Second Quarter (11:44): Houston 14, UConn 0

After stalling out on several possessions, the Cougars found the endzone again when junior quarterback Clayton Tune found senior wide receiver Jake Herslow deep for a 49-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14-0.

The score is Tune’s 23rd touchdown pass of the season while marking Herslow’s third of the year.

First Quarter (10:21): Houston 7, UConn 0

On Houston’s first possession of the game, the Cougars drove 55 yards down the field on six plays capped off by a 31-yard touchdown rush by freshman running back Alton McCaskill to open the scoring at 7-0.

The score marks McCaskill’s 16th touchdown of the season.