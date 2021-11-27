UH Volleyball sweeps South Florida in bounce-back win

UH volleyball bounced back against South Florida Wednesday at the Fertitta Center after a seven-game winning streak was snapped against SMU a few days prior.

The Cougars (25-6, 15-4 AAC) swept the Bulls (7-23, 1-18 AAC) 3-0 in the contest to get the 25th win of the season with 13 of them being sweeps now.

A hot start in the first set put the Cougars up early, but the Bulls came roaring back and would eventually tie things up at 19 apiece before UH squeezed out the 25-23 win to go up 1-0 in the set count.

The second set was a back-and-forth battle to start, but by the second timeout, the Cougars were able to gain an 18-15 lead and closed things out from there to win the second set 25-20.

UH volleyball took off in the third set, jumping out to a 20-9 lead and showed no sign of slowing down.

A short run was put together by the Bulls to gain some momentum, but it wasn’t enough and the Cougars came out on top 25-18 to get the win on the day.

The win marks number 15 in the conference and the Cougars were able to remain second in the American Athletic Conference standings.

Junior outside hitter Abbie Jackson led the way with 15 of the team’s 45 total kills, she now has 478 total on the season and has a chance to reach 500 with a big performance against UCF.

Sophomore setter Annie Cook racked up 33 assists in the match as well.

