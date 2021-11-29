UH volleyball falls to UCF, regular season concludes

UH volleyball finishes the regular season with a 25-7 record after dropping their final home game of the season 3-2 against UCF Friday night in one of the most tightly contested matches of the year.

Ranking second in the AAC for the first time in program history, the Cougars finished the season with a 15-5 record in conference play.

The Cougars started off the match in a dominant fashion, taking the first two sets (25-18, 25-23). Sophomore Kate Georgiades led the team with 27 digs and senior Torie Frederick got her 1,000th career dig.

Throughout all sets, the teams competed at their best — trading points as both teams struggled to gain a consistent advantage.



The Cougars were able to remain aggressive on the attack in the first set, grabbing an early advantage over the Knights.

Despite being down 10-6 and then 15-13 in the second set, the Cougars were able to respond with a run of their own — with a 10-5 run allowing the Cougars to take a 23-20 lead, before closing out the second set 25-23.

Continuing the trend of runs, the Knights leapt out to an 8-1 lead. Despite eventually bringing the game within eight, the Knights pulled away to take the third set 25-19.

The fourth set continued the trends of the third set as the Knights momentum combined with its aggressive offense to produce a 17-6 run that would lead to an easy close out of the fourth set, 25-8.

In the final set of the day, the Knights relentless attack provided what UCF needed to close out the days action, with a 9-1 lead proving to be too much for the Cougars to overcome, eventually losing 15-8.

