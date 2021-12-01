Jones, McCaskill highlight Cougars awarded with AAC honors

The American Athletic Conference released its 2021 season football awards and several players from Houston earned accolades.

Senior Marcus Jones was named the AAC’s Special Teams Player of the Year.

Jones was tied for first nationally with his two punt returns for touchdowns while also ranking fourth in punt return average (14.4 YPR). Jones led the country in yards per kick return (38 YPR) and his two kick return touchdowns tied for second-most in college football.

Freshman running back Alton McCaskill earned the honor of being the AAC’s Rookie of the Year.

McCaskill rushed for 844 yards and 16 touchdowns, breaking the record for most single-season touchdowns by a freshman in UH football program history. McCaskill also hauled in 17 receptions on the year for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Along with Jones and McCaskill, several Cougars were named to one of the AAC’s All-Conference teams.

First-Team:

WR Nathaniel Dell

OT Patrick Paul

DL David Anenih

DL Logan Hall

S Gervarrius Owens

RS Marcus Jones

Second-Team:

C Kody Russey

RB Alton McCaskill

DL Derek Parish

LB Donavan Mutin

CB Marcus Jones

Punter Laine Wilkins earned a spot on the AAC’s All-Conference Honorable Mention list.

While a total of 11 UH players earned individual honors, the Cougars will look to claim the ultimate prize as a team when they face off against Cincinnati at 3 p.m. Saturday in the AAC Championship Game.

