Student in motorized wheelchair struck by vehicle

A student in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a vehicle in the afternoon today at UH entrance 19, according to the UH Police Department.

The student was crossing the newly renamed Martin Luther King Boulevard by the University Lofts as the motorist made a turn through the intersection.

“At about 2:05 p.m. a student in a motorized wheelchair was crossing Calhoun Road at UH Entrance 19 and was struck by a motorist making a turn through the intersection. UHPD and HFD responded,” said Capt. Bret Collier from UHPD.

The person who was hit has now been transported to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center with injuries due to the accident.

This is a developing story.

