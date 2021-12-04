Live Score: 2021 AAC Championship Game

No. 21 Houston and No. 4 Cincinnati are set to battle it out in the 2021 American Athletic Conference Championship Game on Saturday afternoon at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Follow along with our live scoring updates throughout the game:

Second Quarter (11:40): Houston 13, Cincinnati 14

After UH drove into enemy territory for the third time in as many possessions, the Cougars settled for a 46-yard field goal by Witherspoon to cut the deficit to 14-13.

First Quarter (4:06): Houston 10, Cincinnati 14

On the first play after the UH score, Cincinnati came right back 17 seconds later as junior running back Jerome Ford broke free on a 79-yard touchdown run for a Bearcats 14-10 lead.

The scoring play was the seventh occasion this season where Cincinnati has scored on the first play of a drive.

Ford’s score matched his longest run of the season and was his 18th touchdown this year for the Bearcats.

First Quarter (4:23): Houston 10, Cincinnati 7

After stalling on its first offensive possession, UH found the endzone on its next drive as junior quarterback Clayton Tune found sophomore wide receiver Nathaniel Dell down the middle on a 16-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead at 10-7.

Dell now has 12 receiving touchdowns on the season.

First Quarter (9:38): Houston 3, Cincinnati 7

Cincinnati’s response was immediate as it stormed 82 yards down the field in five plays and finished the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Desmond Ridder to sophomore wide receiver Tyler Scott for the Bearcats’ first lead of the game.

The score was Scott’s fifth touchdown of the season.

First Quarter (11:55): Houston 3, Cincinnati 0

On UH’s first possession of the game, the Cougars capped off a seven-play, 50-yard drive with a 37-yard field goal by senior kicker Dalton Witherspoon to put the Cougars on the board first at a 3-0 lead.

