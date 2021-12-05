UH women’s basketball falls to Alabama

The Houston women’s basketball team fell to a 3-5 overall record on the season after a tough 77-67 loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The first quarter of this game was neck and neck as the Cougars managed to secure a one-point lead heading into the second half.

After coming off a career-high 28 point game against Baylor in the Cancun Challenge, sophomore guard Lilia Blair set the tone on offense for the Cougars once again.

Blair was the leading scorer for the Cougars amassing a 20 point total for the game, four of which came from the first quarter.

However, the second quarter was where things began to fall apart for the Cougars.

Alabama went on an 11-0 run spearheaded by senior guard Megan Abrams, who had 23 points on the night.

This run was eventually halted thanks to a 3-pointer made by senior guard Dymond Gladney with 1:23 left in the second quarter, but the Cougars only put up 10 points in the second quarter compared to Alabama’s 23 points.

UH trailed by 12 points heading into the second half and was not be able to reclaim the lead for the rest of the game.

Alabama expanded their lead to 17 in the third.

This trend continued in the fourth and Alabama had a 25 point lead over the Cougars with 4:27 left in the game.

The Cougars managed to put up a solid effort in the remaining time, going on a 13-0 run that ended with just 33 seconds left in the fourth.

Alabama’s lead had become too great to overcome and the Cougars left the game with their fifth loss on the season.

