Omicron variant detected in Harris County

Harris County announced the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was found in Houston on Monday night.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted the announcement, saying a woman in her 40s tested positive for the variant. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the case on Monday.

NEW: A woman in her 40s from NW Harris County with no recent travel history has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The best way to protect ourselves and our community from this virus is to get vaccinated & boosted. Get your shot ➡️ https://t.co/qS98pi06fL — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) December 7, 2021

The woman was fully vaccinated and not hospitalized.

The variant was also found in the county’s wastewater, and city officials advised receiving both the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster shots.

UH advises the same for students, faculty and staff. They also recommend frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing face coverings as the school continues to monitor the variant.

