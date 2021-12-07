side bar
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Omicron variant detected in Harris County

By December 7, 2021

Harris County announced the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was found in Houston on Monday night.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted the announcement, saying a woman in her 40s tested positive for the variant. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the case on Monday.

The woman was fully vaccinated and not hospitalized.

The variant was also found in the county’s wastewater, and city officials advised receiving both the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster shots.

UH advises the same for students, faculty and staff. They also recommend frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing face coverings as the school continues to monitor the variant.

