Construction, renovations on campus to be completed soon

UH is constantly under renovation, construction or upgrading buildings and facilities around campus. With many projects going on at once, it can be hard to keep track of what is going on, where it is happening and when each project is expected to be completed.

At the May 2021 UH Board of Regents meeting, University officials outlined a number of projects over the $10 million mark that they would undertake. Here’s a breakdown of those projects:

College of Medicine

While the first two classes of the UH College of Medicine have already begun their studies at the Texas Medical Center, the building is under construction and scheduled to be completed by Summer 2022.

An exclusive preview of the school has already happened with UH regents as well as state and city officials.

Core Building Renovations

This project to renovate areas of general education buildings around campus includes a number of recognizable building names that will be renovated by the end of 2024.

The changes will affect classrooms, labs, lecture halls and some departmental headquarters.

Those buildings include Agnes Arnold Hall, Charles F. McElhinney Hall, Roy G.Cullen, Science Research & Engineering Center, Science & Research I and the Science Building.

John M. O’Quinn Law Building

The UH John M. O’Quinn Law Building will house the UH law school and is scheduled to be completed by Summer 2022.

This $60 million project will be located near the current law building.

College of Hotel and Restaurant Management

The Hilton Hotel and College of Hotel Restaurant Management is undergoing expansion and renovation, expected to be completed by Winter 2022.

The expansion will include a new guest room tower, with 68 new rooms and eight suites. It will also house the new Cougar Grounds coffee shop, as well as changes to the meeting and ballrooms on the first and second floors.

[email protected]