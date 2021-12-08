Marcus Jones wins Paul Hornung Award

UH football’s Marcus Jones was named the winner of the 2021 Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in major college football, on Wednesday morning.

Jones is the first player in UH history as well as the first player from a Group of Five conferences to win the Hornung Award.

“This award means a lot to me,” Jones said. “I’ve been undersized and overlooked a lot in my life. I just kept my head down and focused on controlling the controllable. Any way I can help the team, I was down for it whether it was extra time spent in meetings or putting in the physical work on the practice field.”

Jones made an impact for the Cougars in all three phases of the game as a wide receiver, cornerback and return specialist.

As a returner, Jones led the country with his 34 yards per kickoff return and ranked fourth nationally in yards per punt return, averaging 14.4.

Jones was the only player in the country with multiple punt return and kick return touchdowns, having two of each.

As a cornerback, Jones ranked second in the nation with five interceptions to go along with his 48 tackles, 13 pass breakups and one forced fumble.

On the offense, Jones hauled in 10 receptions for 109 and a touchdown.

“This honor is well-deserved for Marcus,” said UH football head coach Dana Holgorsen. “His ability to impact games in all three phases undoubtedly makes him the most versatile player in the country. We’re proud to have him in our program these last few years. His combination of intelligence and athleticism makes him elite wherever he lines up.”

