UH women’s basketball defeats Jacksonville State

The UH women’s basketball team was able to bounce back from its loss to Alabama with a 72-65 win versus Jacksonville State on Thursday night.

Junior guard Tiara Young led the offensive efforts this game with 18 points and seven assists and helped the Cougars start off strong in the first quarter.

Young scored six points which contributed to a one-point Cougar lead heading into the second quarter.

UH women’s basketball continued to build on their lead in the second, scoring 20 points to increase the lead to five heading into halftime.

Young finished the first half with 11 points and four assists.

The Cougars continued to play at a high level in the third, scoring 18 while allowing the Gamecocks to only score nine points.

The Gamecocks made a comeback effort in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cougars 21-14.

Jacksonville State’s late push was too little, too late as the Cougars managed to hold onto their lead highlighted by junior forward Bria Patterson’s performance in the second half.

Patterson scored 11 points in the second half and had 17 points on the night.

Solid execution on both ends of the floor allowed the Cougars to hold onto the lead and walk away with the fourth win of the season.

