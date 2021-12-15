Ask Ashley: Advice on television shows, burnout, more

In The Cougar’s weekly anonymous advice column, I talk about TV shows to look out for, ways to manage burnout and your favorite gift giver. To submit your questions for future issues, click the “Ask Ashley” button on our home page.

Ashley, what are some TV shows you’d recommend?

Howdy anon. I have to commend your excellent question because I love television. I can probably talk about this for hours, so I’ll try to make it as short as possible.

For starters, I do love comedic sitcoms where you kind of fall in love with all of the characters. Do you get what I mean? I think a good example is “New Girl,” where I didn’t have a particular favorite (well, Nick and Schmidt constantly competed for number one) and I loved all the characters equally. The show “New Girl” has had a special place in my heart since I remember watching its first airing. I take extra pride in knowing I was one of the OGs.

Another sitcom I like is “The Mindy Project.” Mindy Kaling is good at making romcoms where the main character is a train wreck, and I think that’s why I like her other show, “Never Have I Ever.”

Another show that has the “main character is a train wreck” energy is “Hart of Dixie.” Aside from sitcoms, shows with a good or intense storyline are always fun to watch. I’d suggest “Outer Banks,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Ted Lasso,” “Narcos,” “Dexter,” “Gotham,” “Arrow,” “Supernatural,” “True Blood” (but I heavily rebuke the final season) and “The Americans.”

I do have a lot more to suggest, so if you want me to suggest shows based on what you already like, you know whom to call or anonymously send in your question through a Google Form.

Ashley, I’m so burned out from all the work I do. How do you suggest I relax?

Hey bestie, sorry you’re down bad. I don’t blame you, I’m currently feeling that way after taking these finals back to back.

Decompressing doesn’t have to be anything extra and should focus on your body’s needs. So it really could be something as simple as sleeping for days or eating your favorite food while watching your favorite movie.

Also, feel free to indulge in anything you feel like doing. Do you have the college student urge to spend your paycheck on new clothes or food? Do it! Money isn’t real anyway.

As for me, the way I decompress is through doing things that make me happy. So that includes sleeping, eating and getting back into hobbies I stopped doing.

I hope this helps anon. Make sure you take care of yourself.

Is Santa Claus real?

Yes. And you know what anon, I have a secret. It’s a really big secret, and you can’t tell anyone. But I am Santa Claus. Whoa right?

I’m not surprised you asked this question because I left breadcrumbs for people to follow and later question me about it. Aside from being a gift myself, I’m constantly gifting you and others with content, and what does Santa do? Give gifts.

I know it’s a shock, and I honestly hope you can recover. Make sure you send me a letter about what you want this year. I’ll hook you up with everything on there, I promise.

Sike, he’s not real. Happy holidays though! I hope everyone has a nice break!

