UH football inks 10 to 2022 recruiting class during early signing period

Dana Holgorsen and the UH football program officially signed 10 new athletes to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, during the early signing period.

UH’s 2022 recruiting class ranks 52nd nationally, an increase of 33 spots from its 2021 signing class rank, and third in the American Athletic Conference.

Here is a look at each of the newest Cougars:

Matthew Golden – WR

A four-star receiver out of Klein Cain High School, Matthew Golden is the fourth-highest signee in the modern recruiting era for UH football per 247Sports.

Golden posted 3,242 receiving yards, eclipsing the 1,000 receiving yard season twice, and 32 touchdowns during his time at Klein Cain. As a senior, the 6-foot, 190-pound wideout hauled in 74 receptions for 1,416 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Golden also made an impact as a kick returner. The player was selected to the Texas District 15-6A first-team as a returner during his sophomore season and was unanimously selected as the district’s special team’s player of the year during his junior year.

Golden was originally committed to TCU but reopened his recruiting after the news of Gary Patterson’s departure from Fort Worth. Golden was highly recruited, choosing UH over Texas, Arkansas, Baylor, Cincinnati, LSU and Wisconsin, among others.

Demetrius Hunter – OL

Demetrius “Pancake” Hunter is the first four-star offensive lineman and eighth highest recruit in program history that UH has signed during the modern recruiting era according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 300-pound West-Orange Stark High School center lived up to his nickname, Pancake, recording 110 pancake blocks. Hunter did not allow a sack or quarterback pressure in his senior season.

Hunter was originally committed to Oklahoma before de-committing after Lincoln Riley departed Norman to take the USC head coaching job.

Hunter chose UH over Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State, among others.

Moses Alexander – CB

Moses Alexander is a 6-foot-3-inch, 185-pound JUCO product out of Kilgore College and No. 2 overall cornerback in the class per 247Sports.

Alexander is the ninth highest recruit that UH has signed in the modern recruiting era.

The cornerback was named to the Southwest Junior College Football First-Team All-Conference after posting 21 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception in 10 games in the 2021 season.

Prior to Kilgore, Alexander played his high school career at Galveston Ball.

Alexander received offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Utah, among others.

CJ Nelson – WR

CJ Nelson, a 6-foot, 175-pound receiver out of Richland High School in North Richland Hills, is a three-star recruit and No. 60 overall player in Texas according to 247Sports.

Nelson caught 48 passes for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns at the wideout position during his junior year after hauling in 49 receptions for 668 yards as well as six touchdowns as a sophomore.

While Nelson comes to UH as a receiver, he spent his senior season playing quarterback, throwing for 1,820 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 652 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Nelson chose UH over Oregon, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah, among others.

Treylin Payne – LB

Treylin Payne, a 6-foot, 200-pound three-star linebacker per 247Sports, joins the Cougars from Judson High School in Converse.

Payne recorded 95 tackles and three sacks in seven games as a senior following his junior season in which he had 100 tackles and two interceptions in eight games and his sophomore campaign in which he produced a staggering 151 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

UH defensive coordinator Doug Belk described Payne as “fast and physical” in a tweet welcoming him to the Cougars.

Payne chose UH over Army, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Navy, Tulane and UTSA, among others.

Dorian Friend – CB

Dorian Friend is a three-star cornerback, per 247Sports, out of Spring High School.

The 5-foot-9-inch corner recorded 30 tackles and seven passes defended during his senior season.

Friend chose UH over Memphis, Oregon and Texas A&M, among others.

Nadame Tucker – DE

Nadame Tucker joins UH as a three-star defensive end, according to 247Sports, who spent the 2021 season playing at Hutchinson Community College.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 245-pound defensive end recorded 50 tackles, including 12 sacks, and forced two fumbles in 11 games at Hutchinson.

Tucker started his collegiate football career at Independence Community College after first beginning to play during his senior year at Teaneck High School in New Jersey.

Tucker chose UH over Arizona State, Coastal Carolina, Kansas, Memphis and UTSA, among others.

Karson Jones – OL

Karson Jones is a 6-foot-5-inch, 290-pound three-star offensive tackle out of Frenship High School in Wolfforth.

Jones earned a spot on the 2-6A all-district first team as a senior.

Bryan Henry – TE

Bryan “Itty” Henry is a three-star tight end, per 247Sports, out of Belton High School.

Henry hauled in 36 receptions for 507 yards and six scores during his senior season following his junior year in which he caught 34 passes for 578 yards and five touchdowns on his way to earning first-team all-district honors.

Asi Langi – DT

Asi Langi is a 6-foot-6-inch, 310-pound defensive tackle out of Lihue, Hawaii.

Langi spent the last two seasons playing at Independence Community College. Langi recorded 27 tackles, five of which were tackles for loss, during the 2021 season.

Langi chose UH over Maryland, Nebraska and Tennessee, among others.

This story will be updated through Friday, Dec. 17 to reflect any other recruits UH signs during the early signing period.

