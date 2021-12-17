Thirteen 3-pointers lead UH past Florida State

The UH women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to three games with a 78-68 victory over Florida State on the road Thursday night.

The Cougars shot 50 percent from behind the arc as they knocked down 13 3-pointers on the night compared to the Seminoles’ six.

Sophomore guard Laila Blair was hot from behind the arc in the first quarter as she went 5-for-5 in the first quarter.

The Seminoles’ led for most of the first quarter until Blair’s shooting pulled the Cougars back even and into a lead at 22-18 heading into the second quarter.

FSU opened the second quarter with 9-4 to regain the lead before both teams exchanged points throughout the quarter. UH finished the half with a 5-0 run to lead 39-36 heading into the half with Blair leading all scorers with 15 points.

The Seminoles’ sparked momentum on both sides of the ball as they rode an 11-3 run to lead 47-42 deep into the third quarter.

After a UH timeout, the Cougars’ swung momentum in their favor and responded with an 11-4 run of their own to regain the lead at 53-51 late in the third quarter.

After trading scores on both ends, the Cougars led 58-55 at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Cougars hopped on a 9-2 run to pull away to a double-digit lead at 67-57 early. The Seminoles created opportunities offensively to get back into the game, but the Cougars’ defense was too much as they held FSU to 13 points.

After exchanging points for the rest of the quarter, UH closed out FSU for its first road victory of the season and improve to 6-5 on the season.

Blair finished with 20 points along with six rebounds and six assists, while junior forward Bria Patterson recorded 13 points and four rebounds.

Senior forward Tatyana Hill led the UH women’s basketball team in rebounds with seven while senior guard Dymond Gladney led the team with seven assists.

