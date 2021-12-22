Tramon Mark out for remainder of 2021-22 season

UH men’s basketball guard Tramon Mark will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season after undergoing successful surgery on his left shoulder on Wednesday morning, the University announced.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Tramon and his family as he goes through surgery today,” said UH head coach Kelvin Sampson. “We wish him a quick recovery and look forward to seeing him with our team soon.”

Mark originally injured his shoulder during a preseason scrimmage and missed the Cougars’ first three games of the regular season as a result.

Mark reaggravated his left shoulder in the first half of the Cougars’ Dec. 11 contest against Alabama.

The sophomore guard competed in seven games in 2021-22, averaging 10.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

[email protected]