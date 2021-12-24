Marcus Sasser is done for remainder of 2021-22 season

UH men’s basketball guard Marcus Sasser announced he is done for the season in an Instagram post on Friday evening.

Sasser suffered a hairline fracture in his left foot that will require surgery in January, according to Fox 26 Sports.

The 6-foot-2-inch junior guard is the Cougars leading scorer at 17.7 points per game.

This is the second big blow of the week for UH as sophomore guard Tramon Mark underwent season-ending surgery on his left shoulder on Wednesday.

