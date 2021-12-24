side bar
logo
Saturday, December 25, 2021

Men's Basketball

Marcus Sasser is done for remainder of 2021-22 season

By December 24, 2021

Marcus Sasser leads UH in scoring at 17.7 points per game. | Armando Yanez/The Cougar

Marcus Sasser leads UH in scoring at 17.7 points per game. | Armando Yanez/The Cougar

UH men’s basketball guard Marcus Sasser announced he is done for the season in an Instagram post on Friday evening.

Sasser suffered a hairline fracture in his left foot that will require surgery in January, according to Fox 26 Sports.

The 6-foot-2-inch junior guard is the Cougars leading scorer at 17.7 points per game.

This is the second big blow of the week for UH as sophomore guard Tramon Mark underwent season-ending surgery on his left shoulder on Wednesday.

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑
  • COVID-19

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑