UH Tennis announces Spring 2022 schedule

The UH women’s tennis program announced its Spring 2022 schedule Wednesday will include eight matches set in Houston at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility and 13 matches on the road for the Cougars.

The season will kickoff on Jan. 22 with a road trip to Texas A&M where the Cougars will take on the Aggies. They will return home shortly after to take on Lamar University on the Jan. 23 and then Louisiana Monroe and McNeese State on the Jan. 28th and Jan. 29 for a three-game home stretch.

February will kickoff another road trip for UH where they will face Denver, Colorado and Alabama all in a seven day span beginning on Feb. 4.

The team will make a brief return home for a doubleheader against Southern University and Prairie View A&M on Feb. 13 before traveling to face Texas Tech on Feb. 18, but will return home again after that to face UTSA and Northwestern on Feb. 26 and 28.

March will begin with another roadtrip for UH where the Cougars will face off against UT Arlington on March 4, SMU on March 6 and FAU on March 13 before returning to Houston to face Tulane on March 18.

The season will conclude with a final five game road trip which will include USF, FIU, Wichita State, North Texas and finally Rice University beginning Mar. 25 and concluding on April 8.

The American Athletic Conference Tournament will be held from April 20-23 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and following that will be the NCAA Championship tournament that will be held in Orlando, Florida from May 19-28.

Texas A&M, Denver, Alabama, Texas Tech and Rice all took part in the NCAA tournament last season, and will be marquee matchups for the Cougars this Spring.

“The schedule this season will give us an opportunity to face quality opponents and climb in the national rankings,” said head coach Helena Besovic on Wednesday.”Our goal is to finish the season strong and healthy and make it to the NCAA tournament.”

