UH soccer head coach Diego Bocanegra announces retirement

UH soccer head coach Diego Bocanegra announced Thursday that he will be retiring from college soccer after five seasons with the Cougars.

Bocanegra took the helm in 2017 after the program was coming off a painful skid of seasons but managed to finish with a 7-9-1 record to improve the hopes of turning the team around.

It wasn’t until the 2020-21 season where the work began to pay off, Bocanegra ended a decade-long draught of losing seasons when the team finished with a 6-4-1 record, showing a full turn around after four seasons.

Bocanegra then set a program record of 13 wins during the 2021 season and made the conference tournament, making it the most successful season in team history. The Cougars also managed wins over three nationally ranked opponents in the process.

Bocanegra and his staff were then named the American Athletic Conference Coaching Staff of the Year as a result of their success.

Bocanegra finished with a 39-42-6 (17-23-2 AAC) record overall in his five seasons with the team, but was instrumental in establishing winning ways within the program.

“I want to thank all the current and former staff members for the countless hours you put in behind the scenes. You trusted my vision and helped us change the trajectory of this program forever,” Bocanegra said.

No announcement of a next move in coaching soccer has been mentioned, but Bocanegra says he will focus on his family now that he is retired.

“Although it is time for me to move on from college coaching and focus on my family, UH will forever remain in my heart, go Coogs,” Bocanegra said.

