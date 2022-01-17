Students remain optimistic about on campus events

With a change in plan for opening the University up for the spring semester, some students are still optimistic about events being held on campus in person.

Since the pandemic, many students are anticipating a full spring term experience on campus alongside events within the community.

“I am looking forward to putting on and attending more events with (the) National Society of Black Engineers,” said junior mechanical engineer major Maleah Ross.

Concerns about the increasing spread of omicron have pushed the University to make decisions that ensure everyone’s safety while on campus.

UH announced on Jan. 7 that it will be implementing a soft opening for the first two weeks of Spring 2022 similar to the fall semester of 2021.

Professors will have the option to change the format of their courses during the soft opening resulting in some students planning their schedules differently for the first two weeks, According to provost Paula Myrick Short in an email to students.

Despite the potential change in course modalities for some students, some organizers for spring activities on campus are still optimistic for what the semester will bring.

“Prior to the pandemic, Frontier Fiesta saw on average well over 20,000 attendees over the three day festival,” said Frontier Fiesta chair Christopher Caldwell. “Our hope is that we will have similar attendance for this year’s event.”

The Frontier Fiesta board is eager to bring student performers to the stage and looking forward to the headlining artist, according to Caldwell.

“Our board is working diligently to plan a safe and enjoyable experience for the entire campus and surrounding Houston community,” Caldwell said. “While doing so we are sure to adhere to all safety protocols set forth by the university and local, state and federal officials.”

Although some students are concerned about the new variant, others are trying to stay positive and are excited to attend events on campus that they haven’t been able to previously due to the University being online.

“I’m looking forward to all the campus activities planned in the spring since I never got to experience them my freshman or sophomore year,” said junior human development and family studies major Thandiwe Ndhlukula. “I’m also looking forward to my classes and all the new things I get to learn about my career in the future.”

