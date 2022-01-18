Edwards big scoring night powers No. 10 UH past USF

Led by senior guard Kyler Edwards 23 points, No. 10 Houston rolled past South Florida 74-55 on Tuesday night at Fertitta Center.

USF opened the game with the first two baskets, but UH quickly responded with a 10-0 run powered by two 3-pointers from Edwards. He continued to have the hot hand throughout the opening half, outscoring the entire Bulls team for nearly the entire first half.

Edwards’ 17 first half points helped UH take a 38-18 lead into the locker room.

USF picked up things offensively during the second half, going on an 11-1 run at the midway point to cut the UH lead down to 15.

Graduate guard Taze Moore ended the Bulls’ run with a layup, followed by a 3-pointer to help UH build on its lead yet again. With that 3-pointer, Moore eclipsed the 1000 point scoring mark in his college career.

The Cougars never allowed USF to get within single digits for the remainder of the game as UH cruised to its eighth straight victory.

Edwards finished with a game-high 23 points.

Senior forward Fabian White scored 16 points and senior center Josh Carlton finished with 15 points. Moore finished with 13 points.

Sophomore guard Jamal Shead, who suffered an ankle injury in the Cougar’s most recent contest against Tulsa and was expected to miss out multiple weeks according to head coach Kelvin Sampson, checked into the game at the 13:31 minute mark in the first half. Shead played 20 minutes.

