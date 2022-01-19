SGA considering bill supporting national voting rights

In the first meeting since winter break, the Student Government Association called a special senate session to pass a resolution in favor of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which aims to protect voting rights in the United States.

Last year, Texas Republicans passed Senate Bill 1, which takes measures to ban drive-thru voting, check voter eligibility each month and add extra requirements for mail-in voting. SGA was opposed to this.

“In past years, African Americans, Latinos and young people were denied representation in the state because of poll tax requirements,” said senator Wesley Wallace who proposed the legislation. “In a few months during midterm elections, African Americans, Latinos and young people will be denied representation again in the state because of voter ID requirements.”

After no questions on the floor, the senate motioned to move the vote to the next meeting, which will be held in a special session on Friday if the majority agrees. If the special session is not held, the vote will take place on Jan. 26.

“However, even though John Lewis is not with us on Earth, we can harness his power and determination,” Wallace said. “Congress must pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act to protect the generations of progress we’ve made.”

