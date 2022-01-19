side bar
Wednesday, January 19, 2022

UH Housing offering free COVID-19 tests

By January 19, 2022

Juana Garcia/The Cougar

UH Housing is now offering a limited number of free at-home COVID-19 tests at each residential hall.

Tests are available to residents who may have had exposure to the virus or are symptomatic.

“As supply is very limited, we ask that residents only take one as needed,” UH Housing said in an email to residents.

The tests are available at front desks, in single-use bags and a set of instructions.

The email also reminded students that the COVID-19 testing kiosk by Curative outside Student Center South is also open for testing.

