UH tennis gets swept in spring opener against No. 13 Texas A&M

UH tennis kicked off the 2022 Spring season on the road against No.13 Texas A&M at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station on Saturday.

The new season got off to a rough start as Cougars found themselves on the receiving end of a sweep after failing to come away with a single match win on the afternoon.

The day began with doubles play as UH junior Azul Pedemonti and freshman Maria Dzemeshkevich took on the No. 5 duo in the nation made up of A&M senior Jayci Goldsmith and graduate student Tatiana Makarova, who quickly put the Cougar pair away in a 6-0 shutout.

Doubles play was wrapped up soon after when the pair of UH sophomores Blanca Cortijo Parreno and Laura Slisane fell 6-1 to A&M’s pair of junior Carson Branstine and freshman Mary Stoiana.

Singles play was much of the same, the Cougars lost all six of the matches on the day to officially make it a sweep for the Aggies.

Dzemeshkevich was the only Cougar able to take a set against her opponent, she wound up losing to Makarova 6-2, 5-7, 1-0.

The day was painful but quick for the Cougars, they will return home next weekend to take on both Louisiana Monroe and McNeese State where they will look to bounce back and get some momentum going for the season.

