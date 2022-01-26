UH Provost Paula Myrick Short retiring

The University Provost and vice president for academic affairs Paula Myrick Short is retiring from her role beginning August 2022, according to an email from UH President Renu Khator.

The president cited family health issues for Short’s departure.

“I will miss her dedicated leadership but on a personal level, I understand her desire to spend more time with family and loved ones,” Khator said. “I am very happy for her to make this well-earned transition.”

Also in the announcement, Khator highlighted Short’s accomplishment’s at the school, such as the launch of UHin4, the Open Textbook Network and Cub Camp, to name a few.

Khator also commended Short for her contributions to the University’s new strategic plan, laying the groundwork for the future success of UH and the UH System, she said.

The search for a new provost will commence soon, and Short will stay onboard till UH finds her successor, Khator said.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the University of Houston as Provost and the University of Houston System as senior vice chancellor for academic affairs,” Short said. “Our students, faculty, staff and administration are amazing, and I leave feeling great pride in all that we have accomplished together.”

