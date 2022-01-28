Cat’s Back postponed for Spring 2022

Cat’s Back for the spring semester has been postponed to Feb. 15 due to the University’s soft opening, but it will still be held in person at Student Center South.

Originally planned for Jan. 26, Cat’s Back will proceed, although at a later date and with several COVID-19 prevention measures implemented by the Center for Student Involvement.

“All student organization tables will be spaced out between six to eight feet. Hand sanitizer will be available at the check-in tables and ticket booth,” said activities coordinator for registered student organizations Valerie Baez. “Additional masks will be available if requested.”

RSOs can use the event to recruit members. There will also be activities, free snacks and an opportunity to win a prize, according to Baez.

The organizations do not have to re-register if the spot was already secured at Cat’s Back before the postponement decision was made.

The premedical honor society Alpha Epsilon Delta signed up for Cat’s Back before it was postponed and still plans to participate in February. Public relations coordinator Ada Cinar has mixed feelings about the postponement.

“We are disappointed, as our cut-off date to apply for membership is (in) late February/early March, so our recruitment period generally depends on the time from Jan. 18th to mid-February,” Cinar said. “We are getting creative with ways to incentivize non-members to join, such as creating the AED scholarship.”

AED plans to recruit in the usual fashion, with a trifold poster and two officers standing by to speak to potential members.

Cinar emphasized her concern for safety, but also expressed confusion at the University’s policies.

“We feel that safety is every student’s first priority, so masking and social distancing is a must,” Cinar said. “That being said, if the University’s administration has deemed in-person classes as safe and has halted the soft opening, we don’t see why the University organizations should wait to begin recruiting and holding events either.”

[email protected]