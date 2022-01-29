UH tennis bounces back in home opener against Louisiana Monroe

UH Tennis found its groove in the home opener against Louisiana Monroe after suffering a tough loss a week ago at the hand of No. 13 Texas A&M, they defeated the Warhawks 5-2 Friday morning at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility in Houston.

The morning kicked off with doubles play, where the Cougars got off to a sweeping start with all three pairs winning their matches to get the point for UH.

Sophomores Laura Slisane and Blanca Cortijo Parreno teamed up to defeat the Louisiana Monroe pairing of junior Jimena Paula Garbino and senior Madalina Grigoriu 6-3, while sophomore Gabriela Giraldo and freshman Elena Trencheva did the same in their match to lock up the doubles point.

Junior Azul Pedemonti and freshman Maria Dzemeshkevich then defeated Louisiana Monroe’s team of sophomore Hala Badwy and freshman Alessandra Anghel 6-4 to complete the sweep in doubles.

The impressive play continued into singles.

Pedemonti, Giraldo, Dzemeshkevich and senior Sophie Gerits all got wins to make it 5-0 and officially clinch the win for the day.

The two teams finished the rest of the matches out and the Warhawks were able to get two points up on the day after Slisane was defeated by Badwy and Parreno fell to Louisiana Monroe senior Brianna Gomez.

The Cougars will head out on the road next to begin a three-game roadtrip beginning with TCU on Feb. 1.

