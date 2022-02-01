UH football 2021 season grades: Tight ends

Continuing the series of analyzing and taking a deeper look at every position for the Houston football team in the 2021 season, we now take a look at how the tight ends fared out:

Top option Trahan

Junior tight end Christian Trahan led the way at tight end for the Cougars in 2021 as he played in all 14 games while playing the most snaps among those in the position on the roster.

The Sulphur, La. native saw himself get more involved in the mix of targets for junior quarterback Clayton Tune in a much improved passing game for the Cougars this season.

Trahan recorded a career-high 37 receptions this season, which was second-most among all receivers this season.

He also posted career-highs in receiving yards (398) and longest reception (40 yards) while recording two touchdowns on the season.

Trahan’s impact on the offense came primarily as a receiving option but also as a blocker for the running game that became crucial to the success of the Cougars offensively.

The tight end position was thin last season as far as production, so Trahan stepping up as a presence on the field that can block one play and run a route on the next gave Tune more room to create and run the offense.

Despite not being the most attractive option to throw to this season, Trahan’s numbers are a product of his usage and role on the offensive side of the ball.

The supporting cast

Following Trahan, senior tight end Seth Green provided the Cougars with some significant catches throughout the season despite only hauling in 13 receptions all year.

Green appeared in all 14 games this season and managed to record 157 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars in his first year after transferring from Minnesota.

Green was the team’s definitive second option at tight end as he would come into the game when Trahan came off or often shared the field together on design plays.

After both top options for the Cougars at the position, only two other tight ends out of the six on the roster recorded a stat throughout the season.

Senior tight ends Parker Eichenberger and Shane Creamer recorded one catch each throughout the season against UConn and Temple respectively.

Altogether, the tight end position was slightly overshadowed by an improved receiving corps and a reliant running game, yet still managed to produce when called upon.

Grade: B

