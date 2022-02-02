Fabian White’s career night extends No. 6 UH’s win streak to 11

Fabian White Jr. added another milestone to his list of accomplishments as a Cougar. The 6-foot-8-inch senior forward eclipsed the 1000-career point mark after tying his career-high with 21 points to extend No. 6 Houston’s winning streak to 11 with a 73-62 victory over Tulane on Wednesday night at Fertitta Center.

UH’s game was simple early on — establish a paint presence early and good things would happen.. It was followed to perfection as the Cougars’ first 12 points of the game were within 2-feet of the basket, including three two-handed slams by White and a trio of layups from senior center Josh Carlton.

White had the hot hand throughout the first half, scoring 16 points while shooting at a 70 percent clip.

Tulane’s Jalen Cook and Tylan Pope scored nine points apiece in the half to keep the Green Wave within striking distance after the first 20 minutes of play.

Coming out of the locker room, the Green Wave chipped away at UH’s lead starting the second half on a 10-3 run.

UH starting point guard Jamal Shead exited the game with 18:10 remaining in the second half after picking up his fourth foul and did not return until the 4:01 mark.

Tulane cut the UH lead down to five at the midway point of the second half. A 3-pointer from graduate guard Taze Moore followed by a reverse layup from freshman guard Ramon Walker brought the Cougars’ lead back up to double-digits.

Tulane made one final comeback push but UH fended it off to secure a 73-62 win and improve to 19-2 overall and 8-0 in American Athletic Conference play.

White pulled down eight rebounds to go along with his game-high 21 points.

Carlton finished with 14 points, sitting just two points shy of the 1,000 career points mark, and nine rebounds

Walker added 11 points off the bench.

