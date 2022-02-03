Live updates: UH monitoring winter weather as cold front hits region

With the Houston region expecting winter weather over the next few days, UH is monitoring the cold front that is expected to push wind chills to the low teens.

Along with the chilly weather, the front is hitting with the threat of freezing rain on Thursday night possibly icy roads on Friday morning, according to Houston’s Space City Weather.

Keep up with the latest on-campus updates here:

1:28 p.m.

UH Provost Paula Myrick Short sent out an email advising faculty members to switch to remote instruction if road conditions prevent travel.

She also added that students impacted by the weather should consult the University’s absence policy.

11:41 a.m.

The University of St. Thomas, located less than four miles from UH, will close campus at 4 p.m. Thursday and cancel all remaining classes due to the freezing weather.

All of the school’s Friday classes will be conducted online.

11:10 a.m.

Normal on-campus operations are expected after a winter travel advisory went into effect on Thursday morning, UH said in an emergency alert. Light freezing is expected late Thursday into Friday.

10:29 a.m.

UH Dining announced on Twitter that both the Moody Towers and Cougar Woods dining halls will be closing at 10 p.m. on Thursday and will reopen Friday at 7 a.m.

Moody Towers Dining Commons is normally open 24/7.

[email protected]