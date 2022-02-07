side bar
Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Sports

Hill and Patterson’s double-doubles lead UH women’s basketball past SMU

By February 7, 2022

Forward Tatyana Hill scored 11 points to go along with 11 rebounds in the victory for UH women's basketball over SMU on Sunday. | Sean Thomas/The Cougar

Houston’s women’s basketball team grabbed its second consecutive road win with a narrow 60-55 victory over SMU on Sunday afternoon.

UH opened the scoring in the game on a jumper by sophomore guard Laila Blair, which fueled a quick 6-1 run lead less than three minutes into the game.

The Cougars’ lead reached as many as seven points in the first quarter. The first quarter ended with a 14-9 Cougar lead. 

The second quarter saw both teams come out with increased offensive consistency. The quarter began with an SMU jumper that brought the UH lead down to just 14-11. 

After another UH bucket, both teams went on a scoring drought lasting over two minutes that was broken by an SMU basket that brought the game back down to just three points, 16-13.

Nearly halfway through the second quarter, senior guard Dymond Gladney knocked down the first Cougar 3-pointer of the game on a fastbreak to make the game 19-13.

In the final minutes of the first half, UH extended its lead to nine points at 29-20, largely thanks to the squad’s improved 3-point shooting from the first quarter.

The first half ended with UH leading 29-24. In the second quarter, the Cougars improved their shooting to a convincing 6 for 11 mark that was highlighted by three 3-pointers.

The third quarter was defined by much of the same, as the two teams continued to trade punches with very little separating the two.

UH kept a narrow lead throughout the quarter, holding on despite having some shooting woes, shooting 4 of 13 in the third quarter. UH entered the fourth quarter with a narrow 40-38 lead. 

To open the final quarter of play, redshirt junior guard Britney Onyeje drilled a 3-pointer to expand the lead to 43-38. SMU immediately answered with a pair of free throws to make it a three-point game.

At the 7:28 mark in the fourth quarter, SMU scored a layup that made their deficit just one point. This would be the closest the Mustangs would get to taking the lead from the Cougars as UH answered with an 8-0 run to build the lead up to 53-44 with under two minutes to play.

The Cougars held off the late comeback effort from the Mustangs, securing a 60-55 win in Dallas.

The Cougars were led by three double-digit scorers in the win led by redshirt junior guard Britney Onyeje 13 points.

Junior forward Bria Patterson and senior forward Tatyana Hill posted double-doubles with Patterson scoring 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds and Hill scoring 11 while also grabbing 11 boards.

