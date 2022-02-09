NFL Combine: Logan Hall, others earn invites

UH defensive lineman Logan Hall and cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Damarion Williams all received invitations to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, as announced Wednesday morning.

Hall totaled 47 total tackles to go along with 6 sacks during the 2021 season and was named First Team All-Conference.

Jones tallied up five interceptions for the year to go along with 13 pass breakups, he was also named the 2021 Paul Hornung Award, which is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

Williams led all UH defensive backs in tackles with 63 and managed an interception during his 2021 campaign.

The combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana from Mar. 1-7.

