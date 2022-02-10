UH women’s golf takes 14th at UCF Challenge

The UH women’s golf team wrapped up its competition at the UCF Challenge as it finished tied for 14th-place with a score of 868 (+4).

Sophomore Delaney Martin led the way for the Cougars on the first day of action as she posted a 69 to place tied for ninth on the individual leaderboards.

Seniors Ariana Saenz and Annie Kim finished with scores of 1-under 71 and par-72 to finish tied for 25th and tied for 38th-place after their day one performances.

Senior Maria Jose Martinez got off to a slow start with a 1-over 73 in her first-round performance to land her in a tie for 51st-place while sophomore Nicole Abelar recorded a 75 for 75th-place to round out the group heading into the second round.

On day two, Martin posted the best score for the Cougars on the day with a 70 to slide her down a few spots into a tie for 11th-place.

Saenz took one more stroke from her first-round score as she recorded a par-72 to push her into a tie for 36th-place in the standings.

Martinez posted her second score of 73 in as many days while Kim dropped her score to a 74 as both finished their respective second rounds in a tie for 58th.

Abelar bounced back from a first-round score of 75 to a second-round par-72 to move to tie for 65th to end the second day of competition for the Cougars.

Due to weather concerns for the last day of competition scheduled on Tuesday, the final round was played after the second round of the tournament on Monday.

Saenz led the way for the Cougars with her third score at even or under-par as she posted a 72 to finish her total score at 215 (-1).

Martinez lowered her score by one with a 72 to boost her up to seven spots in the leaderboard and into a tie for 51th-place and a total score of 218 (+2).

Martin struggled mightily in her final round as she posted an 80 to finish with a total score of 219 (+3) while dropping into a tie for 57th-place.

Kim matched her second-round score of 74 in her last go-around as she took a score of 220 (+4) while tying for 61st in the standings.

Abelar finished her tournament with a 78 in the final round as she picked up a total score of 225 (+9) while finishing in 87th-place.

