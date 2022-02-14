UH track and field puts up strong weekend performances

The UH track and field team split up to compete in both the Howie Ryan Invitational and the Tiger Paw Invitational where it continued its ongoing streak of dominance with victories across several events.

In the Howie Ryan Invitational’s women’s weight throw, graduate student Priscilla Adejokun set a new Yeoman Fieldhouse record with a 22.77-meter mark. The mark was a new personal best for Adejokun.

In the men’s 60 meters, sophomore Shaun Maswanganyi recorded a 6.64 time to take second place at the Howie Ryan Invitational.

Senior Devin Vallejo-Bannister added yet another win to his name in the men’s 800 meters with a 1:52.71 time. His time was good for his third-best on the season.

In the Women’s 3K, freshman Erin Rivera grabbed her first win on a come-from-behind victory. She finished with a 10:16.75 time.

In the Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson University, senior DJ Akindele took eighth place in the men’s 60-meter hurdles with a 7.84 time that was good enough to advance to the semi-finals. De’Vion Wilson also advanced in the same competition with a 7.98 time that was good for a top 20 placement.

Graduate student Tyrell Valentine finished in ninth place in the men’s 400 meters with a 46.78 time.

On day two of the Tiger Paw Invitational on Saturday, junior Christyan Sampy finished first place in the men’s pole vault with a 5.47m clearance. With his first-place finish, Sampy moved into the top 10 nationally in the pole vault.

The men’s 4×400 relay team consisting of Valentine, Akindele, senior Jordan Booker, and graduate student Quivell Jordan took a top 3 finish with a 3:08.08 time on Saturday.

In the men’s 200, Booker took a ninth-place finish with a personal-best 20.87.

Valentine also took ninth place in the men’s 400 with an indoor personal-best time of 46.78.

The UH track and field team will finish off its indoor season when it competes at the American Conference Indoor Championships from Feb. 25-26 in Birmingham, Alabama.

