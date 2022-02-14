Valentine’s Day isn’t just for romantic love

Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day coming up. However, every year couples are the ones who seemingly have fun, while many single people feel left out on this holiday, but it doesn’t need to be that way. Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be just for couples.

Valentine’s wasn’t always seen as a holiday just for lovers. As kids, people would have Valentine’s Day parties in classrooms and exchange gifts or cards without any context of romance.

As people grow up and head into the adult world, the idea of this holiday drastically changes. As an adult, it isn’t about giving cards to best friends, eating piles of junk food or spending it with family. It’s known as a holiday for couples.

“I haven’t really enjoyed Valentine’s Day from a couple’s perspective. It’s not that I’ve had bad experiences, it’s more so that it kind of just isolates everyone else,” said journalism senior Jazmin Gonzalez. “I enjoy giving my friends and family chocolates, flowers & cards.”

In the last several years there has been a push towards making this holiday a more inclusive holiday. Friend groups now have Galentine’s Day where a group of close girl friends will get together and show love and appreciation for being in each other’s lives. In major cities, many clubs and bars also have a Galentine’s Day-themed night where everyone is invited and included.

“I totally agree that Valentine’s Day shouldn’t just focus on romantic love, but on platonic love as well. Platonic relationships play an important role in our everyday lives and they should be recognized during this holiday,” said psychology freshman Elizabeth Chirko. “Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show love and appreciation to those relationships.”

People may often spend the holiday with their families as well. In fact, there are many family-friendly events held for the holiday.

This mentality of Valentine’s Day only being about romantic love is completely outdated and very exclusive to certain people. Many people may feel left out of this holiday but it doesn’t need to be that way.

Valentine’s Day can be the day to show love to everyone in your life, not just significant others.

Saira Haque is an anthropology senior who can be reached at [email protected]