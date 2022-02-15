A look into some of UH’s graduate programs

Furthering your education after receiving your bachelor’s degree might seem like a daunting task, but UH has over 150 graduate and professional programs available, along with resources students can use to become involved.

Here is a breakdown of just a few of the graduate programs at UH, including deadlines and resources to apply.

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences

As of September of 2018, the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences sees the largest enrollment numbers annually. With 15 total graduate programs, CLASS features Master of Arts degrees in subjects such as anthropology, English and world cultures and literatures, while also covering a Master in Fine Arts in creative writing.

The world cultures and literatures program carries a total of eight different concentrations, including global cinema studies, French and Chinese. Instruction in these courses is student-centered and aims to prepare students for an increasingly diverse world.

C.T. Bauer College of Business

Through Bauer, doctorate programs are offered, along with Master of Science degrees in nearly 10 different categories, including marketing, business analytics, entrepreneurship and management information systems.

Bauer also offers a Master of Business Administration degree, which is a 22-month program with 23 different concentrations to choose from. This program allows students to have hands-on experience in the business world, making connections by being able to take some classes at night, leaving time to experience the real world in between classes.

The fall application deadline for the full-time MBA program for domestic students is Jun. 1, and Apr. 1 for international students. More information can be found on Bauer’s website.

College of Pharmacy

The College of Pharmacy has two different concentrations for pharmaceutical sciences: pharmaceutical health outcomes and policy and medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutics and pharmacology.

They also have a doctor of pharmacy program, in which enrolled students become prepared to enter the pharmaceutical career, and as providing insight in roles regarding drug information. Pharmacists are responsible for numerous actions involving drugs, such as determining drug dosages for their patients and properly distributing them.

College of Natural Science and Mathematics

The College of Natural Science and Mathematics holds six different programs, composed of biology and biochemistry, chemistry, computer science, earth and atmospheric sciences, mathematics and physics.

Three different programs are offered in the department of computer science, with a graduate certificate available in interactive game development. M.S. and Ph.D. programs are also available, which provides rigorous coursework in both theoretical and applied computer science.

Students completing these programs have been trained to become teachers, researchers and leaders in the industry.

College of Education

The College of Education offers different programs for those wanting to receive their master’s in education or doctor in education. For these different degrees, there are a few different selections available, including higher education, counseling and professional leadership.

The higher education program centers around preparing those who want to pursue leadership positions in a college or university. This program is offered both face-to-face and online, and both allow students to earn their degree in two years. Some of the faculty involved have been previous university chancellors, presidents, provosts and deans of students.

College of Hotel and Restaurant Management

With four different programs offered in the College of Hotel and Restaurant Management, students are able to receive a master’s, Ph.D., or Executive Master of Hospitality Management, which is available fully online.

This executive program can be chosen to be completed in either one or two years and e-media learning programs through the Hilton College are used to complete the training. By offering this program online, it allows students with busy schedules to continue networking and making connections from the program.

