Breaking down companies paying for your graduate school

Many companies are beginning to realize the benefits of paying for their employees to further their education.

Tuition reimbursement is an agreement between employer and employee for the company to help fund their graduate education. However, most companies require long-standing employment and the degree being pursued is limited.

This list details some companies opting in on this employee benefit.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is a banking company that encourages continuing education as a strong value. It provides up to $5,000 yearly. Not only are employees valued here, but even their children are invested in, offering scholarships.

Bank of America

BoA normally provides up to $2,000 to accredited institutions for employees who work up to 20 hours a week.

INTEL

Big tech company Intel provides up to $50,000 with no annual limit providing both resources and seminars to actively support employees in their educational journey.

QUALCOMM

Tech company QUALCOMM covers various levels of degrees, providing up to $10,000 for graduate degrees with the condition of working 40 hours a week and pursuing approved courses that will benefit the company.

Raytheon

Defense and industrial company Raytheon prides itself on being flexible and collaborative with employees continuing their education.

The Raytheon Enterprise Partnership program provides for both employees and their dependents to receive either continuing education discounts, scholarship matches for tuition assistance and up to 15 percent in private payments for tuition and fees.

Deloitte

One of the biggest consulting firms, Deloitte, offers its own graduated school assistant program provided to high performers with up to $10,000 annually.

Full tuition reimbursements are offered to participants after two years of employment. After becoming a graduate, participants can be eligible to return to the company as senior consultants.

Nursing

With nursing being an essential job, more specialized assistant groups are doing their part in supporting those who wish to pursue their masters in nursing such as the Nurse Corps Loan Repayment Program.

The Nurse Corps Loan Repayment Program helps cover most of the cost in exchange for participants committing to nursing for a few years after becoming a graduate.

Not just nursing, but the medical field as a whole is becoming more progressive with providing tuition reimbursements.

Health administrators and medical technicians are supported by the State Loan Repayment Program, which requires participants to commit in their respective areas due to shortages in the careers fields.

Engineering

Many engineering companies help reimburse and encourage the employees to continue their education just as much as the banking and health industries.

Companies like GE Aviation help cover the majority of grad school expenses. GE covers up to 75 percent of tuition cost and is flexible enough for employees to work full time and go to school.

With businesses still recovering from the pandemic, companies are pursuing more desirable incentives for prospective talents to apply. Along with rising tuition rates, employers offering tuition reimbursements are trying to help indebted students makes the trade-off seem all too good.

