Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Campus

Student struck by Metro Rail near The Quad

By February 15, 2022

A student was hit by a Metro Rail train at the crossing near The Quad. | James Schillinger/The Cougar

A student was hit by a Metro Rail near The Quad this Tuesday morning, according to the UH Police Department.

“He was conscious and breathing at the scene and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries,” said UHPD Capt. Bret Collier. 

Houston Metro is actively investigating the incident, according to deputy chief communications officer Tracy Jackson.

Due to the accident, Metro Rail Purple Line is experiencing information delays according to a Houston Metro tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

Alternate routes are available on the Metro website and their mobile app, as well as instructions for when a Metro Rail line’s operation is interrupted.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted if provided

