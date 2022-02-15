Student struck by Metro Rail near The Quad

A student was hit by a Metro Rail near The Quad this Tuesday morning, according to the UH Police Department.

“He was conscious and breathing at the scene and transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries,” said UHPD Capt. Bret Collier.

Houston Metro is actively investigating the incident, according to deputy chief communications officer Tracy Jackson.

Due to the accident, Metro Rail Purple Line is experiencing information delays according to a Houston Metro tweet.

Rt. 900 METRORAIL PURPLE LINE WB experiencing information delays due to accident near UH South University Oaks. ^R — METRO Houston Alerts (@METROHouAlerts) February 15, 2022

Alternate routes are available on the Metro website and their mobile app, as well as instructions for when a Metro Rail line’s operation is interrupted.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted if provided

[email protected]