UH tennis finishes strong after weekend of matches

UH tennis wrapped up a weekend full of matches against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Friday and a double header back home against Southern University and Prarie View A&M on Sunday.

The Cougars came away with two wins and one loss on the weekend to bring the overall record for the season to an even 3-3.

Alabama

The weekend kicked off against the undefeated Crimson Tide where UH tennis was on the receiving end of another difficult loss to a top opponent in the nation, falling 6-1 to Alabama.

Doubles play began with the No. 32 doubles team in the nation consisting of Crimson Tide sophomores Anne Marie Hiser and Loudmilla Bencheikh, defeating UH Junior Azul Pedemonti and freshman Maria Dzemeshkevich in a 6-2 match.

Soon after, UH sophomores Blanca Cortijo Parreno and Laura Slisane fell to the Alabama pairing of freshman Petra Sedlackova and sophomore Anna Parkhomenko in a 6-4 battle. The Crimson Tide came away with the doubles point early.

Singles play had several tight contests between the teams but despite this, the Cougars only managed to come away with one win in the six matches that took place.

The lone win came from Dzemeshkevich defeating Alabama’s best and the No. 101 singles player in the country in a 7-5, 7-6, 7-5 battle against Bencheikh.

Four of the six singles matches went into an extra set to decide a winner.

Southern University

UH tennis was back home again at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility to take on Southern University in the first match of Sunday’s double header where they put together a huge bounce-back performance in defeating the Jaguars 7-0.

The Cougars swept through the doubles matches to start the morning, beginning with Pedemonti and Dzemeshkevich winning the match over the Jaguars junior Kortni Stuart and freshman Paris Washington 5-1.

Parreno and Slisane’s team and the Cougar pairing of senior Sophie Gerits and freshman Elena Trencheva followed with 6-0 shutout wins to immediately clinch the doubles point for UH.

The dominant performance continued into singles play, with all six Cougars winning the singles matches to officially complete the sweep on the day without dropping a set.

Prarie View A&M

The weekend wrapped up with the second match of Sunday’s double header against Prairie View A&M, where the Cougars completed the second shutout of the weekend with another 7-0 win over the Panthers.

Pedemonti and Dzemeshkevich kept the impressive weekend rolling with yet another big win together. Parreno and Slisane soon after locked up the doubles point for the match.

The final doubles match played out and saw Trencheva and Giraldo defeat the Panther team of junior Salma Sanchez Villalobos and senior Claudia Andrew Islas Medina 6-3 to make it a 3-0 sweep in doubles.

UH tennis wrapped up the impressive showing in singles play, coming out and winning all six of the matches yet again to make it back-to-back shutouts to end the weekend, bringing the UH record back to .500 for the season.

