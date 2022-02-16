Cat’s Back returns for spring following delay

After being rescheduled, Spring Cat’s Back 2022 hosted a collection of student organizations, both old and new, in the fifth week of the semester.

Cat’s Back was originally scheduled for Jan. 26 but was pushed back to Feb. 15 due to concerns about the pandemic.

Despite the delay, the event was still able to showcase a variety of student organizations dedicated to a diverse selection of hobbies and causes, including several new groups eagerly looking to jumpstart membership.

Several student leaders expressed an appreciation about Cat’s Back happening over both spring and fall semesters.

“I would think that there’s value in having it over both semesters,” said mechanical engineering senior and president of AI at UH Nicholas Betancourt. “Some students start their majors in the spring semester, and they should have a chance to find the organization that fits them as soon as they join the University.”

UH Boxers, AI at UH and the Theme Park Club are among the numerous student organizations marking a first semester at the University.

While a large number of students attended the event, some expressed confusion over the University’s decision to host an event like Cat’s Back so far into the spring semester.

“The pushback was a little wonky,” said nutrition senior Matthew Yee. “It would’ve been a little better to do it within the first couple of weeks, but it’s already the fifth week of classes.”

Additionally, some students expressed concerns about the University’s COVID-19 policy at large events like Cat’s Back.

“I think the COVID protocols are kind of iffy, and I wish the University would require masks instead of just recommending them,” said business senior and Indigenous Awareness Association treasurer Sara Kaddar.

Despite concerns over pandemic protocols, Kaddar also expressed an appreciation for Cat’s Back happening this semester.

“We got a lot of exposure in the fall semester, and it’s really great to get a chance to talk to more students in the spring,” Kaddar said. “It’s a great chance for students to get connected with causes and organizations that they care about.”

