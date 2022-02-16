UH soccer names Jaime Frias new head coach

UH athletics vice president Chris Pezman announced Wednesday morning former Virginia assistant coach Jaime Frias will be the new head coach of UH soccer following the retirement of Diego Bocanegra.

Frias helped the Cavaliers win four Atlantic Coast Conference Championships and three College Cups during his time with the program. He was a part of the staff from 2010-15 and again from 2019 until today after working with US soccer for the few years in between.

“I would like to thank Chris Pezman, DeJuena Chizer and the rest of the hiring committee for entrusting me to be the next women’s soccer coach at the University of Houston,” Frias said. “Coming home to coach in the city I grew up in and a place I have always considered home was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up and a dream come true for me. ”

Frias takes the helm of a program that is fresh off the most successful season in its history after UH soccer set a program record for wins and finished No. 2 in the conference, earning them a semifinals berth in the American Athletic Conference Championship Tournament.

“We’re really excited to announce the hiring of Jaime Frias and welcome (him) and his family to Houston,” Pezman said Wednesday. “His record of success at exceptionally high levels is a model for what we’re trying to build at Houston.”

