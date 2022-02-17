BSU creates a community for Black students at UH

The Black Student Union at UH dedicates themselves to connecting the Black student population among themselves.

They achieve this through regular events, social media outreach, professional growth and fostering a community-driven environment.

“BSU is here for Black students on campus that want to become more enriched with their culture and want to find a community,” said BSU secretary Alexandrea Lee. “We also create a safe space for our members where they can be themselves unapologetically, like a family.”

The organization isn’t just connecting with the campus community though. They also build relationships with the surrounding community outside of the school, to better connect its members with Houston’s Black culture.

“For example, we recently partnered with Next Wave Strategies LLC and the Harris County Department for Health and Human Services for community service,” Lee said. “After the community service, a representative for Next Wave Strategies talked to us about how they are adding to their team and mentioned how we are welcome to volunteer with them anytime. These connections allow our members to network and can help open doors to their future careers.”

For people like Lee, joining BSU was vital to the cultivation of their college experience.

“I transferred to UH in the fall of 2020 and joined BSU within my first week of being here,” Lee said. “I had the pleasure of being a member for the 2020 to 2021 school year and have had the privilege of being the secretary this school year. Joining BSU has been one of the best decisions I’ve made in college and I’m grateful for all that it has given me.”

BSU has meetings devoted to spotlighting Black voices in Houston and engaging in conversations about Black issues worldwide. They also regularly engage in community service within Houston.

“We have been invited to events personally by rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and have developed a relationship with New Faith Baptist Church where we do community service twice a month,” Lee said. “We also host study nights and more relaxing events such as painting nights. We are currently wrapping up our BSU week with a vision board night and a feminine hygiene drive.”

Along with celebrating Black History Month, their “BSU Week” which showcases the organization and other cultural organizations here at campus, gives the organization plenty of events this month.

On the Feb. 17, BSU is collaborating with the Student Programming Board for Open Mic Night. On Feb. 23, they’re partnering with the Learning Abroad Department for their next general body meeting to inform students of color about study abroad opportunities. If students are interested in joining and enriching their Black experience the joining process is made easy for prospective members.

“There are no requirements to join BSU. We welcome any and all students to join our organization,” Lee said. “Spring membership just closed, however, we are still accepting applications with a late fee. To view our application and membership packages, visit our Instagram @bsu_uh and click the link in our bio.”

