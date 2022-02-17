Local Black-owned businesses to support in Houston

Amidst Black History Month, here are a few of Houston’s Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs you can support.

Spicy food lovers who are looking for a capsaicin challenge can check out Mico’s Hot Chicken and enjoy the heat from various menu items.

According to Mico, the owner of the restaurant, her desire for combining a spicy sauce with fried chicken came after a trip to Nashville, home of the dish.

Since its opening in 2019, Houstonians have shown tons of love to popular menu items such as the Tender Basket, Loaded Fries and the Sammich.

UH alumnus Jaron Barganier founded Be a Champion to provide educational, nutritional and enrichment services to children in the community.

The company offers over 90 programs for grades K-12 including daytime, after school, summer and food programs.

The University is in partnership with the company’s “Little Coogs” program to provide a college experience and exposure to Houston area schools and youth groups.

Kards for Kulture specializes in greeting cards for any occasion that emphasize Black culture.

Houston native Kendra, or K Mills, said she noticed a lack of representation when trying to find greeting cards that capture her voice and experience.

Through her creativity, she launched KFTK with Black people in mind to celebrate the ones they love.

Just a few blocks away from campus is an all-inclusive shop with raw and cooked vegetarian cuisines, fresh fruit juices, healthy food options and a wellness store.

Alongside their dishes, Sunshines is known for selling dietary supplements, natural detoxifiers, skincare products and groceries. The wellness experts also provide free classes for the community on various health topics.

Sunshine’s is one of the nearby businesses that doubles as a local study spot for students, as there’s free WiFi for all customers.

This shop sells personalized stationery and accessories marketed towards uplifting young Black individuals.

On the shop’s site, you can find bookmarks, planners, notebooks, bags, stickers and drinkware.

“I absolutely LOVE collaborating with customers to create unique and personalized goods,” said Blair, founder and creator of Co Made It on their website.

[email protected]