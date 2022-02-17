No. 14 UH bounces back after consecutive losses, defeating UCF

After suffering consecutive losses for the first time since 2017, No. 14 Houston bounced back with a 70-52 win over UCF on Thursday night at Fertitta Center.

With the win, UH forward Fabian White Jr. picked up his 110th win in a Cougars uniform to become the winningest player in program history.

A series of big runs defined the first half.

UH delivered the first punch, going on a 13-0 run to build up a 12 point lead midway through the first half.

UCF responded with a 16-5 run of its own over the next seven minutes to make it a one-point game.

The Cougars outscored the Knights 9-4 in the closing minutes of the first half to take a 31-25 lead into the locker room.

Graduate guard Taze Moore led the way for the Cougars to begin the second half, highlighted by a pair of thunderous two-hand slams that sparked what turned into an 11-0 run for UH.

Freshman guard Ramon Walker hit back-to-back corner 3-pointers, doubling the Cougars’ lead from six to 12 points in the span of 35 seconds.

UH kept its foot on the gas pedal, maintaining its double-digit lead to close out its 21st win on the season.

Moore led the way with 14 points as well as pulled down seven boards.

White finished with 12 points and sophomore guard Jamal Shead scored 12 points and dished out eight assists.

Senior guard Kyler Edwards flirted with triple-double, scoring 10 points to go along with nine rebounds and seven assists.

