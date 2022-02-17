UH football releases 2022 season schedule

The Cougars will kick the season off on the road against UTSA on Sept. 3, before heading to Lubbock for a rematch against Texas Tech on Sept. 10.

UH’s home opener will see it host Kansas on Sept. 17, before traveling across town to face off against in-city rivals Rice on Sept. 24.

The Cougars will host Tulane in its first conference game of the season on Sept. 30, followed by a road game against rivals Memphis on Oct. 7.

UH will stay on the road to face Navy on Oct. 22, as the Cougars will head into the bye week and continue its season at home against USF on Oct. 29.

The Cougars will then head to Dallas to take on SMU on Nov. 5 before returning home to host Temple on Nov. 12.

UH’s last stretch of games will see it face East Carolina on the road on Nov. 19 before finishing the season at home against Tulsa on Nov. 26.