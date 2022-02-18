Murky fountain water due to water system flush

Students raised concerns regarding the University’s water cleanliness after attempting to drink at a water fountain.

Human development and family studies senior Jennifer Cordova shared a video on Twitter Tuesday afternoon showing murky water from a fountain in Farish Hall.

“When I first saw the cloudy water, I was disgusted and upset because I almost drank it,” Cordova said. “There were no signs or anything near the fountain to show that the water wasn’t clean or safe to drink.”

Farish Hall experienced a pressure surge this week possibly caused by a city of Houston water outage, according to the facilities services team.

UH shared that maintenance crews flushed the water systems on Tuesday and are continuing to monitor and flush fountains across campus as needed.

“There may be temporary fountain outages as this work is being done,” said UH spokesperson Chris Stipes. “The facilities services team strives to maintain exemplary services and amenities on campus and encourages all members of our community to utilize FIXIT if they notice a service issue that needs (to be) addressed.”

