UH Dining’s ‘Delight-Ful’ encouraged positivity for students

UH Dining joined the 300 universities countrywide on Thursday focused on encouraging 500,000 acts of kindness through an event called “Delight-Ful,” which challenged college students to perform random acts of kindness.

The event was created by Chartwells Higher Education, which is the food service provider for the University. Being held in Moody Towers Dining Commons, UH Dining offered a TikTok-inspired menu, a photo booth, giveaways and a to-go coffee bar with toppings and mix-ins.

“We know that after the years of COVID and quarantine we’ve had, this is much needed,” said district marketing director with UH dining services Alexcis Mendoza. “We are excited to see all the new and familiar faces having fun together as one big Coog family.”

The event is a year-long campaign aimed at welcoming and celebrating students being back together in a special, memorable and safe way, Mendoza said.

The event’s main attraction was oriented towards guests who received a sweet treat for writing an encouraging note to be passed out, later with candy, to a fellow Coog.

“The goal of this event is to foster a fun food experience coupled with delightful activities such as small give-back exercises,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza added how this menu was designed to encourage the UH culinarians to be creative.

The special menu offered food items that included hot honey chicken, chicken sandwiches, overnight oats as well as a Flamin Hot Cheetos-inspired macaroni and cheese.

“I think the event is a light-hearted way to bring the UH community together by saying nice things to each other, even if you don’t know each other by heart,” said a business freshman Emily Moh. “This coffee is warm but I believe the compliments that we are giving through these anonymous messages are even warmer than the coffee.”

[email protected]