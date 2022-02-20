UH swimming and diving wins sixth straight AAC title

For the sixth straight year, UH swimming and diving took home the American Athletic Conference Championship, beating the host team SMU by 0.5 points with a total score of 866.5.

During her first year as coach, Tanica Jamison won the AAC’s Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year. Bob Gunter won Women’s Diving Coach of the Year and Mary Catherine Jurica was selected as the American conference Freshman of the Year.

On the first day of competition, junior Chase Farris started things off by taking the title of the 3-meter dive.

The Cougars’ 200-yard medley team won the event for the fourth straight year, finishing with a time of 1:39.48.

The next day, the Cougars took two spots on the podium in the 1-meter diving final with sophomore Emilia Waters placing second and Farris taking third.

Seniors Kathryn Power and Rachel Hicks along with freshmen Mary Catherine Jurica and Emma Wright led the UH 200-yard freestyle relay team to a second-place finish. Power also took third in the 50-yard freestyle final.

Day three was highlighted by a series of titles captured by UH athletes.

The Cougars’ 400-yard medley relay team swam a 3:37.91, winning the event for the fifth consecutive year.

Freshmen Adelaide Meuter and Henrietta Fangli both earned the top spot on the podium to rack up more points for UH, with Meuter winning the 100-yard butterfly and Fangli taking first in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Also bringing the Cougars points for swimming events was Freshman Emma Wright, whose 49.82 finish allowed her a second-place finish.

On the final day, sophomore Abby Jackson delivered Houston its first 200-yard butterfly win in program history, swimming a time of 1:58.20.

For the diving events, five Cougars placed were able to pick up points during the platform diving final led by Farris placing third.

